(Photo by Gabe Hernandez/Caller-Times via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Nicole Stone knew exactly what kind of birthday party she wanted to throw for her son, Oliver.

Rather than focus on a character from one of his favorite tv shows, Nicole decided to build the party around another of Oliver’s current obsessions. She told WFAA, “I wanted to do something different, instead of the usual cartoon characters. And since he’s obsessed with Whataburger right now I decided to go for it.”

Go for it meant baking a cake shaped like a single Whataburger patty, with a friend baking cookies that resembled Whataburger fries. Their local Whataburger in San Antonio even decided to chip in for the festivities. Nicole said, “Whataburger gave us stickers, they gave us birthday hats, they made his nametag, and they gave us a bunch of other goodies.” They even gave them gift bags filled with party favors, which included orange sunglasses, Whataburger cookies, and toys.

You know, it’s not often we’re jealous of a 2-year-old’s birthday party!

Via WFAA

