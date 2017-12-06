What a day the editor of this newspaper is having! Cambridge News delivered their daily newspaper, but some noticed something different about the front page. A headline was there, but the subject was missing. How could that be, you ask? Take a look for yourself.
That’s right. “100PT SPLASH HEADING HERE.” At least there was a headline to adorn the front cover, right? We can only imagine how the editor must be feeling! Of course the internet had its fair say in all of this.
Cambridge News even addressed this blunder. E for effort!