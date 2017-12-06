Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, CBS All Access, daredevil, Get Out, jordan peele, Marco Ramirez, Reboot, Rod Serling, Simon Kinberg, The Twilight Zone, X-Men
Its official, CBS All Access will be reviving the sci-fi anthology classic ‘The Twilight Zone.’ The reboot will be headed up by ‘Get Out’ director Jordan Peele. ‘X-Men’ producer Simon Kinberg and ‘Daredevil’ showrunner Marco Ramirez will also join as executive producers.

In a recent statement Peele said, “Too many times this year it’s felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can’t think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences.”

Living up to original creator Rod Serling is no small task, but Peele has already shown that he can deliver terrifying and thought provoking horror.

