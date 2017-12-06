(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

James Franco has been making his rounds promoting his new film The Disaster Artist. He recently sat down with actor Dustin Hoffman on Variety’s Actors on Actors series and told him that he helped inspire his 2016 comedy Why Him? Jonah Hill was dating Hoffman’s daughter when a producer over heard the conversation of how he was nervous about meet Hoffman, and wanted to make a good first impression. “Jonah was talking to Ben Stiller on the set of [Night at the Museum 2] and he’s like, ‘Oh man, I’m going to go on vacation with Dustin Hoffman. Like, I don’t know him.’ And it was really early in his relationship,” Franco told Hoffman. “And he was really, like, nervous about it and he’d make a bad impression or something like that. And the producer, Shawn Levy, overheard it. He’s like, ‘That’s a great story.’”

Source Via: Variety