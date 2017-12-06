(Photo by: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Wednesday, December 6

The year was 1981. A pound of turkey was just $.55, a gallon of gas was $1.25, and Britney Spears was just four days old!

Nine songs and moments from December 6th, 1981!

Queen & David Bowie-Under Pressure

The Cars-Shake It Up

Journey-Don’t Stop Believin’

Soft Cell-Tainted Love/Where Did Our Love Go?

The Police-Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

Quarterflash-Harden My Heart

Rod Stewart-Young Turks

J. Geils Band-Centerfold

Olivie Newton-John-Physical