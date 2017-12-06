(Photo by: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)
Wednesday, December 6
The year was 1981. A pound of turkey was just $.55, a gallon of gas was $1.25, and Britney Spears was just four days old!
Nine songs and moments from December 6th, 1981!
Queen & David Bowie-Under Pressure
The Cars-Shake It Up
Journey-Don’t Stop Believin’
Soft Cell-Tainted Love/Where Did Our Love Go?
The Police-Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
Quarterflash-Harden My Heart
Rod Stewart-Young Turks
J. Geils Band-Centerfold
Olivie Newton-John-Physical