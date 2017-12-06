It started with one simple video.

Lesley Goynes took to Twitter and posted a video from a friend that showed one of her spectacular fails from her career as a High School Competitive diver. Apparently, her leg gave way in the middle of dive, causing her to just sort of flail off the board in spectacular fashion. Lesley says she watches the video whenever she needs a laugh, and honestly, we might be doing the same now!

So this girl I volunteer with showed me this video last week of her leg giving out during a HS dive competition and I now watch regularly when i need a laugh pic.twitter.com/UalGTUeb9C — Lesley Goynes (@lesleygoynes) December 2, 2017

This simple tweet, which has gone absolutely viral, has sparked plenty of other former divers who wanted to share their spectacular fails as well. Each one seems to be better than the last!

Are we sharing smacking videos now 😣💀 pic.twitter.com/azfy92cCqx — Sebby Rivera (@RiveraSavanna) December 4, 2017

You already know I gotta contribute to this thread #justdiveythings pic.twitter.com/BaJI0IsRYN — briii (@briana_negron) December 4, 2017

