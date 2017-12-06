Filed Under:Candy Cane, Christmas Pizza, DiGiorno, Pizza

There have been some pretty controversial pizzas this year, pumpkin spice pizza, candy corn pizza, pineapple pizza. Now a new absurdity has come to frustration. Candy cane pizza.

Twitter user @gotham146 Posted pictures to twitter to share his new creation with the world, only to hear back with harsh criticism. DiGiorno even responded on Twitter just like the rest of would “NO NO NO”. The Daily Meal reached out to @gotham146. He told them, “It was excellent, probably making another for Christmas dinner (winky face emoji).” Check out the pics below of this unusual pizza.

Source Via: The Daily Meal

