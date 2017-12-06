For any child in the middle of the holidays, the temptation to open your presents early to try and sneak a peek is ever prevalent.

Some are able to keep their composure and wait until Christmas day to open their presents. But for the rest of us normal kids, we had methods to tearing open a corner or making sure the tape is placed exactly the same way as it was. We wanted to know what our presents were, is that so bad?

Country singer Jessie James Decker is one of those parents who has to deal with a kid determined to open his presents early. She recently caught her two-year-old son Eric, nicknamed “Bubby,” trying to open his presents at least FIVE TIMES!

Caught Bubby for the 5th time trying to open presents after he already snuck and opened one already. He teared up and gave me the lip 😂 A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Dec 5, 2017 at 11:04am PST

Caught! This was literally 20 minutes after I posted that lip pic 😂😂😂 A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Dec 5, 2017 at 3:06pm PST

Jessie and NFL player Eric Decker have two children together, and are expecting a third child.

