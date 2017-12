(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

Talk about analyzing a photo.

An eagle eyed fan has pointed out how similar a small creature in the back ground of Star Wars The Last Jedi looks like Carrie Fishers dog Gary. The photo was pointed out of Twitter and Director Rian Johnson confirmed that the creature is Gary if he were in Star Wars. Carrie Fisher was notorious for taking her dog Gary every where. He was even with Fisher during the Force Awakens press tour.

YES! Wow, good eyes. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) December 6, 2017

Source Via: Mashable