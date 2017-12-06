It’s here! Season four of Black Mirror officially has a release date and we can’t think of a better way to top off 2017. With seven new trailers accompanying the release date announcement, fans will get to see sneak peeks of each episode from “Hang the DJ,” to “Arkangel,” to “U.S.S. Callister.” The season will be available on Netflix Dec. 29 for all your binge-watching pleasure. The series, known for its eerie and totally potential dystopian future, bears the question of where society is heading technologically, socially, and even environmentally.

Check out a few trailers below for some of the stories you can expect to unfold throughout the season.

Crocodile

Hang the DJ

U.S.S. Callister

Black Museum