Filed Under:binge watch, Black Mirror, end of year, Netflix, New Releases, Official Trailer, Season 4

It’s here! Season four of Black Mirror officially has a release date and we can’t think of a better way to top off 2017. With seven new trailers accompanying the release date announcement, fans will get to see sneak peeks of each episode from “Hang the DJ,” to “Arkangel,” to “U.S.S. Callister.” The season will be available on Netflix Dec. 29 for all your binge-watching pleasure. The series, known for its eerie and totally potential dystopian future, bears the question of where society is heading technologically, socially, and even environmentally.

Check out a few trailers below for some of the stories you can expect to unfold throughout the season.

Crocodile

Hang the DJ

U.S.S. Callister

Black Museum

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live