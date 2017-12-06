Lebanese airliner Middle East Airlines (MEA) just wanted to bring an environmental issue to the forefront of passengers traveling through the Beirut’s Rafic Hariri airport.

MEA constructed a gigantic Christmas tree, in one of the airport’s lounges, made entirely out of garbage. An MEA statement reads, “The tree is decorated with metal parts and aircraft parts. The aim is to support the environment.”

The company’s general manager Mohammad Hout echoed the statement saying, “The idea is not innovative, many countries around the world use [Christmas trees] to raise awareness about a specific issue. [Our tree] is to raise awareness about environmental protection and to prevent logging and awareness on the recycling process.”

Seriously? Is this tree put up in Beirut's Rafic Harriri International Airport this year….A big F for failure in Design, Creativity and Spirit. pic.twitter.com/zJTgSwPs1v — Ramzy Khoury (@_rktecture) December 5, 2017

LEBANESE OFFICIALS !!! WHAT ARE U DOING ???? WHAT IS WRONG WITH U ??? WE ARE THE ARTISTS OF THE WORLD & THE INNOVATORS OF THE WORLD … IS THIS HOW YOU INTERPRET CHRISTMAS ??? THAT THING IS DISPLAYED AT THE GATES OF OUR COUNTRY ???? WLE SHOU BEKONE WLE #Lebanon #لبنان pic.twitter.com/XK2IkruIvs — Nick (@NickTohme) December 5, 2017

Unfortunately, travelers and passers-by in the airport have not taken too kindly to the garbage tree, despite the message it’s trying to put out. The tree was taken down after the airport received multiple complaints.

One passenger wrote on Twitter, “A Christmas tree symbolises joy, hope and the birth of Christ. It is supposed to bring back happy childhood memories every time we look at it. What happened in Beirut airport lounge is an embarrassment for Lebanon.”

