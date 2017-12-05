Are you an introvert? Would you rather stay indoors on the weekend and catch up on sleep and read your book? Does making a phone call terrify you? Do you avoid the “break room” at work? Would you rather online shop, then hit the mall?

If you answered yes to any of the above questions, you may be an introvert. Not us, we work in radio, duh. Anywho, if you still need more clarification on what it means to be an introvert (big eye roll) here’s a fun list of tweets that the Huffington Post compiled for your enjoyment/curiosity.

Here’s a glimpse of some of our faves! The rest are here:

If I walk up to an elevator and see another person waiting for the same elevator I will just keep walking and come back when I hear the elevator doors close. #introvertproblems — Shereen Lehman, MS (@shereenlehman) November 21, 2017

Me: I'll do anything to have that shift off

Coworker: Sue would switch with you. She doesn't text or check her email so call her

Me: You know what, I'll just work after all. It's fine. #introvertproblems #saynotophonecalls — Karen (@km8h) November 20, 2017