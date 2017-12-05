Feb 19, 2014; Sochi, RUS; TODAY Show co-anchors from left Natalie Morales , Savannah Guthrie , Matt Lauer and Al Roker on the set of the TODAY Show outside of the Bolshoy Ice Dome during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no surprise Matt Lauer has been continuously making headlines after being fired from the ‘TODAY’ show following the sexual allegations. I guess it should also not come as a surprise that many of us are wondering how the morning show is coping or handling without him.

Nice ratings boost indeed. Entertainment pulled up the numbers and last week TODAY surpassed ABC’s ‘Good Morning America (unusual) with an averaged 2.9 million viewers and went up a 14% from their average for the season.

On Wednesday, when the announcement of his exit was made, the show hit a 5.7 million viewers!

There’s no telling who Lauer’s replacement will be yet. I guess we’ll have to keep watching.