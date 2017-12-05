Stinky Socks Lead To Bus Passenger’s Arrest After Refusing To Put Shoes Back On

Prakash Kumar refused to throw his socks out the window.

The 27-year-old was riding in a bus en route to the capital of India, Delhi, when he took off his shoes to get a little more comfortable. Unfortunately, no other passenger riding along with Kumar could bear the smell of his socks.

Passengers asked if he could place his socks in a bag, or even throw them out of the window, but he refused. His refusal escalated into an argument with other passengers, which reportedly got “heated.” The bus made an unplanned detour to a police station in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, where an official complaint was lodged against Kumar.

Kumar was eventually detained for causing a public nuisance. He told the Hindustan Times, however, that his stocks had NOT been stinking, and the other passengers decided to start this dispute for “no reason.”

Kumar was eventually released on bail.

Via BBC

