Stinky Socks Lead To Bus Passenger’s Arrest After Refusing To Put Shoes Back On

By JT
Filed Under: arrest, BBC, Bus, feet, India, Police, Prakash Kumar, shoes, socks, Stinky, Weird

Prakash Kumar refused to throw his socks out the window.

The 27-year-old was riding in a bus en route to the capital of India, Delhi, when he took off his shoes to get a little more comfortable.  Unfortunately, no other passenger riding along with Kumar could bear the smell of his socks.

Passengers asked if he could place his socks in a bag, or even throw them out of the window, but he refused.  His refusal escalated into an argument with other passengers, which reportedly got “heated.”  The bus made an unplanned detour to a police station in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, where an official complaint was lodged against Kumar.

Kumar was eventually detained for causing a public nuisance.  He told the Hindustan Times, however, that his stocks had NOT been stinking, and the other passengers decided to start this dispute for “no reason.”

Kumar was eventually released on bail.

Via BBC

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live