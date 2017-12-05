Security Camera Shows Nanny Catching And Tackling Would Be Package Thief Outside Home

Nanny Kate Anderson was not going to give those thieves an easy escape.

Security camera footage outside of the Everett, Washington home she was watching shows an SUV creeping along the front of the house. A woman pops climbs out of the vehicle, runs to the front door, grabs a package, and quickly tries to make her way back for the getaway.

But in comes Kate!

The woman tossed the package into the vehicle, and tried to climb in herself, but her driver took off and left her at the scene! Nanny Kate apprehended her, and even restrained her for over ten minutes until the police could arrive!

The video is AMAZING, though it does contain some NSFW language, so be sure to turn those speakers down!

Homeowner Tanya Smith described Anderson as “a straight baller. She’s amazing and doesn’t take any crap from anybody.” Smith also wanted to point out that their large black dog Mona did little to help, but we can forgive her for that one!

Via Huffington Post

