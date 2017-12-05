The International Olympic Committee has officially ruled to ban Russia from participating in the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The announcement comes out of Switzerland on Tuesday Dec. 5, 2017. Due to widespread blood doping, Russian government officials are banned from the games, the Russian flag will not be on display at the opening ceremony and their anthem will not be played. Now apparently any athletes that plan to compete will do so wearing a neutral colored uniform as an individual and Olympic record books will report zero medals won at the Olympic games by Russia.

IOC President Thomas Bach said the country’s doping program “represents an unprecedented attack on the integrity of the Olympic Games.”

A series of investigations by the World Anti-Doping Agency concluded that more than 1,000 Russian athletes in at least 30 sports, including both summer and winter events, had been involved in doping dating from at least 2011.

-source via eonline.com