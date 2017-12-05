Residents Of Village Where Viagra Is Manufactured Feel The Effects By Smelling The Air

The small Irish village of Ringaskiddy, Cork has been manufacturing Viagra for the past two decades.

The little blue pill has become such a trademark of the village, you don’t even need to take it to feel its effects. A common phrase thrown around town is “one whiff and you’re stiff.” Viagra’s aromas are so potent in the town, merely smelling the air has caused residents to feel the…enhancement effects. In fact, residents believe the Viagra is starting to seep into Ringaskiddy’s water supply, as even local dogs “walk around in a state of sexual excitement.”

The company behind Viagra, Pfizer, tried to play off this revelation as nothing more than a “rumor,” but that isn’t stopping out-of-towners from booking romantic excursions to Ringaskiddy, who reportedly experienced a baby boom in the ’80s after the plant became operational.

Via The Sun

