Meteorologists are predicting possible snow and sleet for parts of DFW either Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

The snow comes a day after DFW hit a record high of 84 degrees on Monday.  Bianca Villanueva, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said that the cold front that dropped the temperature 30 degrees Monday night “will bring us slightly below normal” with highs in the 50s.

The snow and sleet are set to fall the most in the southwest area of Dallas-Fort Worth, but people shouldn’t be surprised if any flakes or pellets are seen as far north as Dallas County.

-source via dallasnews.com

