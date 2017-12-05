Jimmy Kimmel Taking Time Off Following Son’s Second Heart Surgery

Jimmy Kimmel is taking time off for a very good reason. The late-night show host announced his son, who they call Billy, will be undergoing his second heart surgery Monday. ABC announced later that day the 7-month-old “had a scheduled and successful heart surgery this morning,” and revealed Kimmel is spending time with his family and will be having celebrity guests fill in on Jimmy Kimmel Live while he’s out for the week.

Back in May, Kimmel delivered an emotional monologue detailing his newborn son’s heart condition saying, “Basically, the pulmonary valve was completely blocked and he has a hole in the wall between the left and right sides of his heart.”

The surgery was originally scheduled for May, but due to a common cold Billy had it was postponed. The show host has been an avid healthcare advocate even tweeting, “Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got.”

Celebrity guests filling in for Kimmel this week include Tracee Ellis Ross, Neil Patrick Harris, and Melissa McCarthy. Chris Pratt filled in on Monday night.