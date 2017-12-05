Jack’s Nine @ 9, International Ninja Day

Tuesday, December 5

The year was 2003, and a place called Ninja Burger created an International holiday to celebrate the speed at whcih they delivered their burgers, thus bringing us to December 5th.

Celebrating International Ninja Day on the Nine @ 9! You can walk like a ninja, dress like a ninja, or you can sit back and enjoy these tunes!

Carl Douglas-Kung Fu Fighting

Michael Jackson-Beat It

The Police-King Of Pain

Duran Duran-A View To Kill

Vapors-Turning Japanese

Pat Benatar-Hit Me With Your Best Shot

Murray Head-One Night In Bangkok

White Stripes-Seven Nation Army

Baltimora-Tarzan Boy