Jack’s Nine @ 9, International Ninja Day

Tuesday, December 5
The year was 2003, and a place called Ninja Burger created an International holiday to celebrate the speed at whcih they delivered their burgers, thus bringing us to December 5th.
Celebrating International Ninja Day on the Nine @ 9! You can walk like a ninja, dress like a ninja, or you can sit back and enjoy these tunes!
Carl Douglas-Kung Fu Fighting
Michael Jackson-Beat It
The Police-King Of Pain
Duran Duran-A View To Kill
Vapors-Turning Japanese
Pat Benatar-Hit Me With Your Best Shot
Murray Head-One Night In Bangkok
White Stripes-Seven Nation Army
Baltimora-Tarzan Boy