Trying to get your Christmas shopping done? We wouldn’t blame you! The stores are only getting busier, but here’s a special treat. A list of fifteen awesome gift ideas you can get for those Stranger Things aficionados on your list. The list of ideas comes just in time as the show announced season 3 will officially be coming to Netflix. Here you can find all sorts of gifts from action figures to shirts to mugs. Take your pick!
1. Stranger Things Eggo Card Game
Play as any of your favorite characters and send others to the upside down, reverse the order of the play, summon the Demogorgon or send everyone that was Right Side Up to the Upside Down. The key? You must not only escape the Upside Down but get rid of all of your Eggo cards before the Demogorgon attacks!
2. This AMAZING mug. The message is pretty clear: My Ex is Demogorgon. Need we say more?
3. Stranger Things Ugly Holiday Letter Sweater
4. These Eleven and Barb collectible figures.
5. This Target exclusive Season 1 Set
6. Stranger Things Ouija Board
7. Stranger Things Graphic Shirt
8. This sweet vintage lunch box
9. This cute but mostly scary Demogorgon keychain
10. This super cool Eleven nose bleeding candle
11. Dustin vinyl figure
12. This wall poster because who wouldn’t want one?
13. The Book of Barb
For those Barb fans in your life.
14. This “Mouth Breather” mug.
15. These actions figures of the cast