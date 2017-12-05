Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Trying to get your Christmas shopping done? We wouldn’t blame you! The stores are only getting busier, but here’s a special treat. A list of fifteen awesome gift ideas you can get for those Stranger Things aficionados on your list. The list of ideas comes just in time as the show announced season 3 will officially be coming to Netflix. Here you can find all sorts of gifts from action figures to shirts to mugs. Take your pick!

1. Stranger Things Eggo Card Game

Play as any of your favorite characters and send others to the upside down, reverse the order of the play, summon the Demogorgon or send everyone that was Right Side Up to the Upside Down. The key? You must not only escape the Upside Down but get rid of all of your Eggo cards before the Demogorgon attacks!

2. This AMAZING mug. The message is pretty clear: My Ex is Demogorgon. Need we say more?

3. Stranger Things Ugly Holiday Letter Sweater

Stranger Things UGLY Holiday Christmas Lights Light-Up RED Letter Sweater XXL https://t.co/Rty1UUUEyM pic.twitter.com/Fp4uCEGG31 — Tim's Sweater Sale (@SweaterSale) November 15, 2017

4. These Eleven and Barb collectible figures.

5. This Target exclusive Season 1 Set

Target selling exclusive Stranger Things Season 1 in VHS packaging https://t.co/AsIKB2GkSi pic.twitter.com/zwlNDfRvOH — HD Report (@hdreport) November 28, 2017

6. Stranger Things Ouija Board

Channel The Upside Down – Stranger Things Ouija Board https://t.co/tLLICZkiKa pic.twitter.com/jTQyBIVaQa — Creepbay (@Creepbay) November 20, 2017

7. Stranger Things Graphic Shirt

8. This sweet vintage lunch box

Embossed Stranger Things art on a lunch box. Available at Target stores. pic.twitter.com/2aQPc1dDaP — Kyle Lambert (@kylelambert) October 20, 2017

9. This cute but mostly scary Demogorgon keychain

New to Pre-order! Stranger Things – Demogorgon Pocket Pop! Keychain https://t.co/H1UtyKr7u1 pic.twitter.com/k0HfbZmqdP — Hello Popbot (@hellopopbot) April 11, 2017

10. This super cool Eleven nose bleeding candle

The perfect gift for "Stranger Things" fans: An Eleven nose-bleed candle https://t.co/RTmAWEqBx5 pic.twitter.com/IeaR36DGwa — Mike Elgan (@MikeElgan) November 9, 2017

11. Dustin vinyl figure

Funko Pop Television: Stranger Things-Dustin Ghostbusters Collectible Vinyl Figure https://t.co/Y6BnZKsYt0 pic.twitter.com/TOoUkAVhpz — FunkoPopWatch (@FunkoPopWatch) October 29, 2017

12. This wall poster because who wouldn’t want one?

13. The Book of Barb

For those Barb fans in your life.

14. This “Mouth Breather” mug.

15. These actions figures of the cast