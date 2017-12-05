Danny Masterson Fired From Netflix’s ‘The Ranch’ After Numerous Rape Allegations

Danny Masterson has been fired from Netflix’s ‘The Ranch’ after multiple women have come forward accusing the actor of rape.

Huffington Post is reporting that four woman have come forward and accused Masterson or raping them in the early 2000s. Those allegations are currently under investigation at the LAPD.

As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of ′The Ranch.′ Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him,” a Netflix spokesman said to Huffington Post.

New episodes of ‘The Ranch’ will premiere on December 15th, and they will feature Danny Masterson. The actor will also be featured in episodes the following season.

Masterson has denied the allegations.