Dallas Woman Gives Birth To First Baby Born After Uterus Transplant

By JT
A Dallas woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was one of 500 women born without a uterus.

Last year, she entered a clinical trial at Baylor University Health Center to find a donor uterus from a complete stranger.  They found a match, and early last month, the woman gave birth to a healthy baby boy, via a C-Section, in the first birth following a complete uterus transplant.

Through tears, Dr. Robert Gunby described the birth as “probably the most special one.  They’ve both done fine.  The mom has already gone home; the baby is on room-air and eating, and the mom is anxiously awaiting him to come home.”  The baby is healthy, though it was born a little premature, so it’s being kept for a short while to conduct further testing to make sure everything is ok.

Health officials in Dallas are currently continuing work on other clinical trials.  So far, they have complete eight successful uterus transplants, with one woman currently in the advanced stages of pregnancy.

Via WFAA

