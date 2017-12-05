Chris Pratt And Chris Stapleton Recreate “Dirty Dancing” Pose; Have The Time Of Their Lives!

Just three days after officially filing for divorce from his wife Anna Farris, Chris Pratt took the reigns as host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, filling in for Kimmel as he is spending time with his son following his second heart surgery.

Pratt made no mention of his divorce, and decided to have a little fun with one of our favorite ’80s movies, with a little help from his musical guest, country star Chris Stapleton. The pair tried to recreate the famous dance scene from Dirty Dancing, and after several unsuccessful attempts, we’re able to succeed…with a little use of a green screen!

If you squint really hard though, you can hardly tell the difference between Stapleton and Jennifer Grey, however! Check it out below!

Via People

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter