Photo: Cody Black

By Scott T. Sterling

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington had traces of MDMA (AKA Ecstasy) and alcohol in his system when he died.

Related: Linkin Park Honor Chester Bennington at Emotional Tribute Show

This is according to Bennington’s toxicology report, which was obtained by TMZ.

Authorities also found a prescription bottle of Zolpidem (generic Ambien), a half-empty pint glass of Corona and an empty bottle of Stella Artois nearby at his time of death.

Bennington died by suicide on July 20th. He was 41 years old.