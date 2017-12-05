Filed Under:Chester Bennington, Linkin Park
Photo: Cody Black

By Scott T. Sterling

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington had traces of MDMA (AKA Ecstasy) and alcohol in his system when he died.

This is according to Bennington’s toxicology report, which was obtained by TMZ.

Authorities also found a prescription bottle of Zolpidem (generic Ambien), a half-empty pint glass of Corona and an empty bottle of Stella Artois nearby at his time of death.

Bennington died by suicide on July 20th. He was 41 years old.

 

