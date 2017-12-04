Trump’s Latest Travel Ban Approved

Filed Under: Donald Trump, high court, muslim countries, ruling, travel ban, us supreme court

President Trump’s administration scores a win on Monday by winning over the U. S Supreme Court for a travel ban that will target six Muslim countries.

With only two dissenting judges, the ruling lifted two injunctions that had been imposed by lower courts when Trump first tried to implement back in January. Now, the ban is in effect prohibiting the entrance into the U.S for people from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, and Chad.

Already approved before, the ban also covers people from North Korean and certain officials from Venezula.

 

Via the Huffington Post

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live