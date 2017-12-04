Trump’s Latest Travel Ban Approved

President Trump’s administration scores a win on Monday by winning over the U. S Supreme Court for a travel ban that will target six Muslim countries.

With only two dissenting judges, the ruling lifted two injunctions that had been imposed by lower courts when Trump first tried to implement back in January. Now, the ban is in effect prohibiting the entrance into the U.S for people from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, and Chad.

Already approved before, the ban also covers people from North Korean and certain officials from Venezula.

Via the Huffington Post