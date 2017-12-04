The Winklevoss Twins Become The First Bitcoin Billionaires

The Winklevoss twins, best know for their legal battle with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, are back in the headlines, and this time its not because of a lawsuit. Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are among the first investors to rake in one-billion from bitcoin. This milestone comes after bitcoin’s value boomed to almost $11,500 on Monday.

Back in 2013, the twins took $11 million from their $65 million settlement with Facebook and invested it in the cryptocurrency when it was still in it’s infancy.

The twins have been big advocates for the cryptocurrency, even going as far as to say it will one day be bigger than Facebook, “Bitcoin potentially could be more impactful because being able to donate $0.50 to someone across the world has more impact than potentially sharing a picture.”

