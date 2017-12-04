Text Messaging Turns 25! First Ever SMS, “Merry Christmas,” Sent December 3, 1992

On December 3, 1992, British engineer Neil Papworth wanted to send a very simple message to his colleague Richard Jarvis, an executive at British telecom Vodafone.

Papworth sat at his PC, and typed a very simple message, “Merry Christmas,” which he sent directly to Jarvis’ Orbitel 901, a mobile phone that conveniently featured a couple of straps in order to carry on your back like a backpack! That simple message is considered the first SMS, or Text Message, ever sent in history!

25 years ago today, the first text message was sent by Neil Papworth to Richard Jarvis' Orbitel 901 mobile phone. The message read "Merry Christmas." Happy Birthday, SMS! pic.twitter.com/xBXteFUNrO — TextMarks (@TextMarks) December 4, 2017

Jarvis could not reply to his colleague, as there was no way to send a message back on a cell phone in 1992. While introduced in ’92, it took a while for the public to implement texting as a natural means of communication, as both people and technology had to catch up at the same time.

Today, around 97% of smart phone users utilize text messaging, with around 18.7 billion texts sent every single day!

Lol.

Via CNET

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter