Target Small-Concept Store Planning To Open In DFW

Next summer of 2018, Target is planning to bring its first small-format store to DFW. The store location will be in the Preston Center in Dallas near Preston Hollow and Park Cities. Measuring at 54.700-square-feet, the store will open in July 2018.

It’s still unknown what area in the shopping center Target will be in or if a current tenant is leaving.

Target developed the small concept store to fit into neighborhoods where a traditional sized store wouldn’t fit. Officials from Target have said the company plans to have 130 of these smaller stores open by the end of 2019.

The Preston Center store will sell beer and wine and serve as a pickup point for online orders, said Mark Schindele, senior vice president properties at Target. Online orders are usually ready in an hour, officials said.

-source via dallasnews.com