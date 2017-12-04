Squirrel “Arrested And Charged” After Chewing And Destroying Lights Of Town’s Popular Christmas Display

Every year, the New Jersey borough Sea Girt holds an incredibly popular Christmas tree lighting ceremony, attended and looked forward to by thousands of its residents.

Unfortunately, this year’s ceremony was threatened after officials found the lights connected to the display were severed by what they initially thought to be the work of vandals. Crews rushed to repair the damage, and police kept a vigilant eye on the display, and early Saturday morning, were able to catch the culprit in the act.

Rather than a group of youths initially suspected, police found that a lone squirrel was the cause for the damaged wires.

Police were able to safely apprehend the culprit, where he was “arrested” but eventually released on bail. Officials are now making sure the display is under constant surveillance in order to prevent the squirrel from striking again.

