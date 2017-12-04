Six-Year-Old Santa Claus Skeptic Keeps It Real in This Hilarious Letter

Most kids grow up believing in Santa Claus for at least, a few years or so. But if you’re this six-year-old, you’re over it and you know more about Santa than he knows about himself. Twitter user, Sarah McCammon, recently shared a photo of her son’s school assignment: a letter to Santa. The kids were tasked with what many teachers probably think is a fun writing assignment, only this student saw right through this fun.

My 6yo Santa skeptic was told to write a letter to Santa at school. So he did… pic.twitter.com/XUFGMnXDFT — Sarah McCammon NPR (@sarahmccammon) December 3, 2017

We’re not sure what is more hilarious: “(Margin art: wreaths and skulls)” or “and your life is emty.” Whatever the case, this kid definitely got the point across to his teacher and to the big man up North.

PS – the "troubles" in his life? His brother. Don't call child services. 😂 — Sarah McCammon NPR (@sarahmccammon) December 3, 2017