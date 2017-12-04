Shaq Announces His Run For Sheriff In 2020

Shaquille O’Neal plans on making a major career change. The former NBA star hopes to enter the world of law enforcement. Shaq recently announced that he would be running for sheriff in Henry County, Georgia in 2020.

As sheriff, O’Neal, hopes to help repair the disconnect he feels is present between law enforcement and the community. In a recent interview with Business Insider discussed his future campaign, saying:

“I’ve mentioned that I plan on running in 2020. I live in Henry County. There’s a little town called McDonough outside of Atlanta. When I was coming up, the police were loved and respected, but you know, it’s tough for both sides right now.”

