Man Avoids Copyright By Pretending To Play UFC Video Game While Streaming Live Pay Per View Fight

Mixed Martial Art’s premier organization, the Ultimate Fight Championship is incredibly stringent when it comes to protecting its copyright.

Illegal streams of its events are often removed as quickly as they appear online, and in order to watch these fights live, inevitably you always have to pony up the cash to purchase them. However, during this past weekend’s UFC 218 event, a streamer found a clever way to avoid the copyright, and was able to stream the event online for free in its entirety.

AJ Lester used the popular video game platform Twitch to stream the entire event, by pretending to play the video game UFC 3. Lester appeared in the corner of the screen wearing headphones, holding a controller, and reacting to the punches and kicks of the actual event as if he was controlling one of the fighters.

It’s hilarious!

How has he pretended to play a ufc fight on stream to avoid getting copyrighted LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL pic.twitter.com/I4ykqwqrTA — Aaron (@TheRealSMA) December 3, 2017

So far, Lester has not heard from any authorities or officials regarding the live stream.

Via The Verge

