Juror Almost Causes Mistrial In Fort Worth Court After Being Caught Stealing Shoes From Attorney

Attorney Phil Hall was wrapping up his case inside a Fort Wort courtroom when a Tarrant County deputy walked into court and delivered a note to the judge. Hall told WFAA, “This was just something out of left field. They handed her a paper. The judge just looks down and she just look puzzled.”

Apparently, just moments earlier, one of the jurors sitting on the trial had stolen a pair of sneakers left near the entrance of the courthouse by an attorney who took them off to switch to heels after passing security. Security camera footage captured the attorney accidentally leaving her shoes, and then the juror approaching the same area, and stuffing the shoes into his backpack after a few minutes.

When approached, the juror handed over the shoes no questions asked, and no charges were brought. Still, it was a very strange situation for those who witnessed it. Hall continued saying, “The judge has been on the bench at least a couple of decades, and said she’d never had anything like that happen in the history of her being on the bench.”

Via WFAA

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter