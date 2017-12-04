Elton John Announces Passing Of His Mother Just Months After Reconciliation

Elton John and his mother, Sheila Farebrother, had not spoken for nine years due to a family dispute.

After almost a decade apart, John and his mother posed for an Instagram post last May announcing their reconciliation.

Dear Mum, Happy Mother's Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on May 14, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

Unfortunately, today John announced that his mother, 92, passed away. The pair had been together as recent as last Monday.

So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank-you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Dec 4, 2017 at 1:39am PST

Add this to an already tumultuous year for John, who had to cancel all of his performances in April and May due to a “harmful and unusual bacterial infection.”

Via People

