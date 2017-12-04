Elton John Announces Passing Of His Mother Just Months After Reconciliation

By JT
(Photo by: Brian Zak/Sipa Press)

Elton John and his mother, Sheila Farebrother, had not spoken for nine years due to a family dispute.

After almost a decade apart, John and his mother posed for an Instagram post last May announcing their reconciliation.

Dear Mum, Happy Mother's Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on

Unfortunately, today John announced that his mother, 92, passed away.  The pair had been together as recent as last Monday.

Add this to an already tumultuous year for John, who had to cancel all of his performances in April and May due to a “harmful and unusual bacterial infection.”

