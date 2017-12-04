City Council Restaurant And Bar In Uptown Offering Boozy Cereal On Their Menu

If you’re a fan of cereal and ever wondered if there was a way to make your childhood favorites more adult, City Council Restaurant and Bar in Uptown Dallas has got you covered.

J.R. Reyna, owner and manager of City Council, expressed that he was looking for a brunch menu that would stand out in a neighborhood that is full of places that offer brunch menus of their own.  After playing around with several different ideas, he thought of something unique he hadn’t seen elsewhere before.  A boozy breakfast cereal.

The dish comes with a wide-mouth rocks glass with your choice of Cocoa Pebbles, Apple Jacks, Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Fruity Pebbles. Withthe cereal comes cold milk bottles filled with a creamy, custom cocktail to pour onto the cereal.  These cocktails aren’t your basic White Russians.  They’re created to pair with each cereal and takes on it’s own flavor.  Apple whiskey, vanilla vodka, rumchata and espresso tequila are all on the list, and pack a punch.

“After you eat the cereal, you take the last of the ‘milk’ and drink it like a shot,” Reyna says.

-source via dallasobserver.com

