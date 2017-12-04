Beyoncé Reportedly Changes Her Email Address Every Week

We’d all like to think that we’re good about online privacy, but, of course, Beyoncé does it better. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Ed Sheeran sat down to talk about his collaboration with Bey on “Perfect.” In the interview, Ed let it slip that queen of pop doesn’t mess around when it comes to online security.

Sheeran claims that Beyoncé actually changes her email address every week. During the interview Sheeran remarked that, “She’s very good at—” ET‘s Keltie Knight continued with, “Hiding?” Sheeran responded, “Yeah, “it’s kind of what I aspire to be, I think.”

Ed also went on to discuss how Bey actually recorded her part of “Perfect” in just one take.

