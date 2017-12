Can you do the invisible box trick?

A cheerleader drove the world mad with this mind bottling stunt over the weekend. It’s now been called the invisible box trick. The key is to trick your brain into believing that you’re standing on a box by patting the air, and steadily placing one foot a few inches above the ground. After the video was uploaded to Twitter, it has received more than 220,000 likes and over 112,000 retweets. Check out the video below.

Source Via: Mashable