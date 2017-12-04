300-Year-Old Handwritten Note Found Inside The Butt Of A Statue Of Jesus

Restorers working on a statue of Jesus in Spain made a startling discovery, when a handwritten note was discovered in cracks near the statue’s backside.

The note, which researches found dates back to 1777, was stuffed inside the statue of the Messiah by a priest, who wrote of the period in which he was living, including their popular pastimes and traditions, their economic situation, political and religious matters, famous people, and other miscellaneous topics.

300-year-old note found inside butt of Jesus statue https://t.co/2f3zaB07KH pic.twitter.com/A3vOrITOyL — New York Post (@nypost) November 30, 2017

The note was carefully written on both sides of the page, and was signed by Joaquin Minguez, who was priest of the cathedral of Burgo de Osma at the time. Researches believe Minguez’s intention was to create one of the first time capsules, in order for future generations to discover what life was like 300 years ago. In his note, Minguez made sure to highlight what life was back then, including describing local agricultural matters and community affairs,common diseases, popular children’s games, and even the most popular bullfighters at the time.

Historian Efren Arroyo was overwhelmed with the discovery. He said, “It is amazing because it really is unique to find hidden handwritten documents inside such statues.”

The statue is currently being housed at the church of Santa Agueda in the village of Sotillo de la Ribera, which is in the northern Spanish province of Burgos.

