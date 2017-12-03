Stray Dog Climbs Fence in an Attempt to Escape Shelter

Maybe the cat taught her something.

On Tuesday the The Isle Of Wight County Animal Shelter in Windsor, Virginia shared a video of one of their residents trying to escape but was caught in the act. Buttermilk the beagle managed to climb to the top of her enclosure. The shelter gave Buttermilk a quick exam after she jumped off the fence and was moved to a different enclosure to prevent her from climbing again. The shelter also posted that she already had an an approved adopter who will be picking her up after her spay surgery this week.

Source Via: Mashable

