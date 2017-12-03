Opossum Breaks Into Liquor Store And Gets Drunk

Looks like this opossum had a rough Thanksgiving.

When employees got back to their normal shifts the day after Thanksgiving, they saw an opossum laying down with a broken glass bourbon on the floor.

Cash Moore, who owns Cash’s Liquor Store in Fort Walton Beach in Florida says this has never happened before.

“She came in from the outside and was up in the rafters, and when she came through she knocked a bottle of liquor off the shelf,” Moore says. “When she got down on the floor she drank the whole damn bottle.”

Technician at the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge Michelle Pettis says that the female opossum was definitely not normal.

“A worker there found the opossum up on a shelf next to a cracked open bottle of liquor with nothing in it,” Pettis says. “Assuming the opossum drank it all, he brought her to us, and we looked over her and she definitely wasn’t fully acting normal.”

We all have our rough days, even opossums.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via Fox News