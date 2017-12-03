Former Detroit Lions Stadium Demolition Didn’t Go as Planned

Must feel awkward to be the demolition crew.

This morning at 8:30 eastern time, the Pontiac Silverdome in Detroit Michigan was scheduled for demolition. When the explosives went off,the building did not come crumbling down. The explosive charges were supposed to to destroy the metal support columns that held up the upper deck of the stadium.The support beams remained standing after all the charges went off. Rick Cuppetilli, executive vice president with Adamo tells the Detroit Free Press that that there was a wiring issue causing 10% of the charges not to go off. “Excavators will be used this week to take out the structure unless gravity causes it to fall on its own before then” Cuppetilli said. The silverdome hosted the Detroit Lions, as well as Wrestlemania III (Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant!) Elvis Presley and Pope John Paul II’s mass in 1987.

Here is the failed #Silverdome implosion from SkyFOX pic.twitter.com/6hD7PyTHIM — Sky Kerstein (@SkyKersteinFox2) December 3, 2017

Source Via: Yahoo Sports, Detroit Free Press