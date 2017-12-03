First Residents And Roommates For Special-Needs Adults In DFW

This is great! Next summer, Michael, 22 and Chris, 21 will be the first residents to live at Daymark Living. This place is for adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities in Waxahachie.

While this place isn’t all exclusively to college adults, it’s for young people who are transitioning from high school to the adult world.

John Poston, who’s children have special-needs says that Daymark Living will have opportunities for work and socializing a priority. Each family will have the option for their adult son or daughter to either live there between 2-4 years or live there indefinitely.

It would be almost something similar to a trade school, but will be focusing on the special-needs adults. They will have classes, social activities and everything that will get them ready for the real world.

The full story can be read on Guide Live

Marco A. Salinas