Early Sunday morning, police were called to Billy Bob’s around 3am after a fight broke out.

The victims and the suspect were gone once the police arrived.

Though, a little later, police found the victims off of Old Decatur Road and Loop 820. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals with one in serious condition.

The victim that’s in serious condition had stab wounds in the lower torso.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via Dallas News