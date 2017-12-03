Border Patrol Seized Over 200 Pounds of Bologna

Did you know bologna is considered contraband?

Well it is, and 227 pounds of it was seized at the U.S.-Mexico border. CBS News reports that officials say a woman was driving through the the Paso Del Norte crossing in El Paso, when she told border agents that she did not have any fruits vegetables or meats. Turns out she was hiding Mexican bologna under the floor mats. the woman was fined $1,000. Bologna is considered contraband because is can introduce foreign diseases into the U.S. pork industry.

Source Via: CBS DFW