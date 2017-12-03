[PHOTOS] 19-Year-Old Iranian Girl Had Multiple Plastic Surgeries To Look Like Angelina Jolie

There is a huge controversy where a 19-year-old Iranian girl underwent 50 plastic surgeries wanting to become her favorite actress Angelina Jolie.

After she had underwent the surgeries, she bought blue contacts even dyed her hair to look like the actress. She also uses makeup to make her look like her.

Many people say that she used photoshop and didn’t have the surgeries and there are people who believe that she did undergo those surgeries.

Her Instagram account is private, but since the photos did go viral, her account now has roughly 74,000 followers.

Click here to see her before and after transformations and tell me what do you think about this either being real or fake.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via The Stir and The Sun