Waffle House Customer Cooks up His Own Meal While Employee Sleeps

What if you went to a restaurant and ended up cooking your own meal? That’s exactly what this man from South Carolina did during a stop at Waffle House recently. Meet the DIY guy, Alex Bowen. According to Bowen, he “couldn’t sleep” so he decided to stop at his local Waffle House. Only when Bowen got there, no one appeared to be on duty. At least no one awake appeared to be on duty. Bowen checked around the restaurant and noticed one sole employee snoozing away.

Deciding not to disturb the employee, Bowen took it upon himself to cook his own meal. He even cleaned up after himself! Although Bowen didn’t pay for the meal right then and there, he did go back later that day to pay his tab. See the proof for yourself below. What a DIY guy!

