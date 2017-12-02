Texas Native Kelly Clarkson House Was Broken Into

Burleson’s own Kelly Clarkson says that her Los Angeles home was broken into on the week of recording with James Corden and attending the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

“We got here and our whole house was like bashed in, it was crazy,” she says. “Materialistic things we didn’t care about, the guy was in our kid’s room … so it was a little weird, other than that everyone is safe and good.”

She won the Powerhouse Award at the BWMA ceremony and says that she was “shocked” when she got nominated.

She’s falls under the long list of celebrities who’s house who have been broken into.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via EXTRA and Guide Live