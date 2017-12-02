[PHOTOS] British Officer Stops Van From Falling Off Bridge Using Bare Hands

Looks like super heroes do exist in our world! A police officer of West Yorkshire in England holds a van that was teetering off an icy bridge.
WY Police Officer Martin Willis arrived at the crash just a little before 6 am and says he found the van hanging over the bridge after crashing through a barrier. The driver was upside down.
“I told the victim not to panic and said ‘we’re going to get you out of here, whatever you do, don’t move,” Officer Willis said to the driver. “I then grabbed hold of the rear wheel and pulled inwards which helped to keep the van balanced.”
After the accident and his courage, he was overwhelmed with people praising him about his heroism and saving the 22-year-old drivers life.
Marco A. Salinas
Source via WFAA