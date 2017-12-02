[PHOTOS] British Officer Stops Van From Falling Off Bridge Using Bare Hands

Looks like super heroes do exist in our world! A police officer of West Yorkshire in England holds a van that was teetering off an icy bridge.

1st on the scene of this collision on the #A1M this morning and faced with a vehicle balancing over the edge of a bridge with the driver trapped! After holding on to the vehicle to stop it swaying in the wind I can't begin to desribe my relief when @WYFRS arrived on scene! pic.twitter.com/E8ilktlOl7 — Motorway Martin (@WYP_PCWILLIS) December 1, 2017

WY Police Officer Martin Willis arrived at the crash just a little before 6 am and says he found the van hanging over the bridge after crashing through a barrier. The driver was upside down.

A very sincere thank you to everyone for all your kind tweets. I was only doing my job, but feel very honoured to recieve so much praise. Please can any press enquiries be directed to our press office @WestYorksPolice Thank you again. @BBCLookNorth @itvcalendar — Motorway Martin (@WYP_PCWILLIS) December 2, 2017

“I told the victim not to panic and said ‘we’re going to get you out of here, whatever you do, don’t move,” Officer Willis said to the driver. “I then grabbed hold of the rear wheel and pulled inwards which helped to keep the van balanced.”

After the accident and his courage, he was overwhelmed with people praising him about his heroism and saving the 22-year-old drivers life.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via WFAA