Matt Lauer’s Wife, Annette Roque Leaves Marital Home After Allegations

Annette Roque, wife of former Today show host Matt Lauer has left her marital home.

According to reports, Annette Roque left the U.S. with two of the couple’s children, Romy, 14 and Thijs, 11. Reports say that Annette went back to her native homeland, The Netherlands to be with family.

This comes after Matt Lauer was fired by NBC because of allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

More women came forward and accusing Lauer of sexual behavior in the workplace. He then apologized saying, “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry.”

Roque remains silent after the accusations but ex-wife Nancy Alspaugh defended Lauer.

“He’s been the best person that’s ever held that job and I couldn’t imagine that anything that he would have done – that would have been so out of character for him – that would have caused that reaction,” she says. “I never saw him as a power monger or somebody who would abuse his position in any way.”

Marco A. Salinas

Source via US Magazine